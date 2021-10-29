RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Lesser Known Facts Of This Kannada Superstar

Puneeth aka Lohit was born in Chennai to great actor Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar. He was their fifth child and even his elder brother Shiva Rajkumar is a popular actor!
Acting Debut
Puneeth Rajkumar made his debut as a child artist in 1976 with 'Premada Kanike' movie and was also featured in many movies as a child actor. He also bagged the best child artist awardin 1985 for the movie Bettada Hoovu.
Debut As An Hero
Well, Puneeth Rajkumar who is fondly called as ‘Yuvaratna’ made his debut as the lead actor in 2002 with Appu movie!
His Wedding
Well, this great actor first met his wife Ashwini through a common friend and then these two slowly fell for each other. They got married on 1st December, 1999 and are blessed with two daughters Drithi and Vanditha.
Film Career
Well, as the lead actor, Puneeth Rajkumar acted in a total of 29 movies and his best films were Vasantha Geetha, Eradu Nakshatragalu, Beyyada Hoovu, etc.
Last Movie
Well, Puneeth was last seen in the Yuvarathnaa movie and was taking part in James and Dvitva shootings.
As A Producer
Well, Puneeth was not only an actor, he was also a producer and bankrolled the movies like Kavaludaari, Mayabazar 2016, Law, French Biryani, Family Pack and One Cut Two Cut An Flower is Came.
Awards And Recognitions
• Filmfare South – 5 • South Indian International Movie Awards – 4 • Suvarna Film Awards – 3 • South Scope Award – 2 • IIFA Utsavam – 2 • Udaya Film Award for Best Actor — Jackie • Zee Music Awards For Best Singer – ‘Adhyaksha’ • Mirchi Music Awards South – Sensational Singer Of The Year • Zee Kannada HemmeyaKannadiga Award for Best Actor Male • Love Lavike Readers Choice Award for Best Actor Male