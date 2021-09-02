RIP Siddharth Shukla: Best Stylish Moments Of This Bigg Boss 13 Winner
Siddharth always had a sartorial choice when it comes to outfits… In this pic too, he opted for a comfy style and sported in a white tee and denim and teamed them with a colourful jacket!
A classy appeal of this ‘BalikaVadhu’ actor… He looked suave wearing a baby pink suit and posed to cams with a winsome smile.
Another comfy yet stylish appeal of Siddharth… He sported in a brown shirt and matching pants and looked cool with his trimmed beard.
Siddharth picked a trendy layering style and looked handsome wearing an ash tee and denim pants. He hit the red carpet in this handsome appeal and bagged the 'Times Men Awards 2020' award.
Siddharth always wanted a perfect tune for his life and thus paved a successful path with all his hard work. He looked awesome playing the guitar and sported in a checkered outfit.
This young actor owned a classy look wearing a self-customized Manish Malhotra’s traditional outfit. He wore a black kurta pyjama which is enhanced with golden embroidery.
In Bigg Boss house too, Siddharth stole the hearts sporting trendy outfits. He looked awesome in the black-white suit!
Siddharth sported wearing a red sweater and looked great witha cool ‘Attitude’ wala pose!
The airport look of this young actor also created noise on social media as he looked great wearing a sweatshirt and upped his look with those black sunnies.
BB 13 winner’s pose with his dear mother! He looked handsome and suave sporting in a monochrome suit and was all in smiles!
This is the last post of this young hero and through this, he supported all the frontline warriors.
RIP Siddharth… You will always stay in our hearts!