Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Must-See Black Looks
Monochrome Chic: Samantha looks sleek and stylish in a black bodysuit.
Sexy Two-Piece: Samantha turns heads in a black crop top and long, lacy skirt.
Sheer Delight: Samantha stuns in a sheer black dress.
Short and Sweet: Samantha keeps it casual in a one-piece black outfit with short sleeves.
Cutout Cool: Samantha shows off some skin in a cutout black maxi dress.
Buckled Up: Samantha looks powerful in a long black suit with buckles.
Classic Co-ords: Samantha is classy and chic in a black co-ord set.
Power Play: Samantha commands attention in a jaw-dropping black power suit with a bralette.