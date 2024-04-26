Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Top 10 Saree Looks
Classic Navy
Samantha looks sophisticated in a rich navy blue silk saree
Red Hot
She stuns in a classic red saree with intricate zari embroidery
Regal Charm
She exudes royalty in a woven zari ecru saree with a regal touch
Black Beauty
She rocks a dramatic black faux georgette saree with shimmering mirror work and ruffles
Dreamy White
Samantha is a vision in a flowing white organza silk saree
Effortless Elegance
Samantha looks graceful in an ivory pre-draped saree, perfect for a special occasion.
Red and Bold
Samantha makes a statement in a stunning red saree with intricate zari work
Green Goddess
She looks breathtaking in a light green saree with a beautiful embroidered dark green blouse
Effortless Elegance
Samantha looks graceful in an ivory pre-draped saree, perfect for a special occasion