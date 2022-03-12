Shaakuntalam Actress Samantha Looks Pretty In Her Latest Pics
Samantha
Let us start off with the two new looks of Sam… She looked awesome in the 'Made Of Pride' promo and treated all her fans. First, she rocked wearing a white off-shoulder jumpsuit. Next, she looked trendy in a red-black resin outfit!
Yes, she is beautiful as a flower… She wore a sleeveless outfit and looked awesome in the colourless sun-kissed pic!
Samantha looked beautiful wearing a saree for an award function! She draped a hand-printed kalamkari saree and upped her classy look with the matching blouse. Her trendy silver earrings and bun hairdo along with on-point makeup made her look pretty!
This is a special pic from her travel diaries… She looked pretty in the beach enjoying along with her bestie!
Wow… Sam looked awesome in her beach outfit and is seen enjoying nature’s best waterfalls with all smiles!
Sam’s late-night airport look is just ultimate! She wore a denim jacket and rugged jeans.
This is the best party look of Samantha… She wore a floral-printed top and teamed with three-fourth pants. Her gold neckpiece and flowy tresses upped her classy attire.
Here is another quirky click from the lift… She wore a light-coloured two-piece outfit and posed along with her ‘Christian Dior’ designer handbag!
Sam is a travel freak… Here is another happy pic from her vacay diaries! She is all enjoying playing in the water and is in all smiles!
We will end this fashionable tale of Sam with this pic… She looked bold and beautiful wearing a sleeveless green floor-length gown which is all enhanced with a long train! Her minimal accessory pic and braid hairdo perfectly matched her western look!