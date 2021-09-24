Shilpa Shetty
’s Mantras To Lead A Happy And Healthy Life
Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall…
When you focus on the good, the good gets better
“To realize that you are not your thought is when you begin to awaken spiritually” – Eckhart Tolle…
“What you think, you become… What you feel, you attract… What you imagine, you create” – Buddha!
Overthinking will destroy your happiness and your mood. It will make everything worse than it actually is. Take a deep breath, exhale and have faith. What’s meant to be, will be…
The price of discipline is always less than the pain of regret!
Extremes won’t get you the results you’re looking for. Consistency will…
Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind; Always!
Tend to yourself like you care for your best friend…
You’ve got what it takes, but it will take everything you got.
Once you start laughing, you start healing!
Sometimes, our stop-doing list needs to be bigger than our to-do list!
I don’t believe in age; I believe in energy!
Make it a priority then you’ll have time for it!