SIIMA 2021: Here Is The Complete List Of Winners For The 2019 Category In Tollywood
The gala SIIMA 2021 award ceremony was held in Hyderabad on 18th September, 2021… It was attended by many A-listers of the South Indian Film Industry. We have listed out the winners of Tollywood for the year 2019… Take a look!
Category: Best Actor in a Leading Role – Critics (Telugu)
Winner: Nan Movie: Gang Leader
Category: Best Director (Telugu)
Winner: Vamshi Movie: Maharshi
Category: Best Actor In A Comedy Role (Telugu)
Winner: Ajay Ghosh Movie: Raju Garu Gadhi 3
Category: Best Actor In A Negative Role (Telugu)
Winner: Kartikeya Movie: Gang Leader
Category: Entertainment Of The Year (Telugu)
Winner: Anil Ravipudi Movie: F2
Category: Entertainer Of The Year (Telugu)
Winner: Nani Movies: Jersey and Gang Leader
Category: Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Telugu)