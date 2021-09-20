SIIMA 2021: Here Is The Complete List Of Winners For The 2019 Category In Tollywood
The gala SIIMA 2021 award ceremony was held in Hyderabad on 18th September, 2021… It was attended by many A-listers of the South Indian Film Industry. We have listed out the winners of Tollywood for the year 2019… Take a look!
Category: Best Actor in a Leading Role – Critics (Telugu)
Winner: Nan
Movie: Gang Leader
Category: Best Director (Telugu)
Winner: Vamshi
Movie: Maharshi
Category: Best Actor In A Comedy Role (Telugu)
Winner: Ajay Ghosh
Movie: Raju Garu Gadhi 3
Category: Best Actor In A Negative Role (Telugu)
Winner: Kartikeya
Movie: Gang Leader
Category: Entertainment Of The Year (Telugu)
Winner: Anil Ravipudi
Movie: F2
Category: Entertainer Of The Year (Telugu)
Winner: Nani
Movies: Jersey and Gang Leader
Category: Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Telugu)
Winner: Allari Naresh
Movie: Maharshi
Category: Best Actor In A Supporting Role
Winner: Devaraj
Movie: Yajamana
Category: Best Actress In A Supporting Role
Winner: Karunya Ram
Movie: Mane Maratakkide
Category: Best Playback Singer (Female) (Telugu)
Winner: Cinmayee Sirpada
Movie: Priyathama Priyathama
Category: Best Debutant Director (Telugu)
Winner: Swaroop RSJ
Movie: Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya
Category: Best Debutant Actor (Telugu)
Winner: Sri Simha
Movie: Mathu Vadalara
Category: Best Music Director (Telugu)
Winner: DSP
Movie: Maharshi
Category: Best Playback Singer (Male) (Telugu)
Winner: Anurag Kulkarni
Movie: Ismart Shankar
Song: Ismart Shankar title track
Category: Best Actor in a Leading Role (Telugu)
Winner: Mahesh Babu
Movie: Maharshi
Category: Best Lyric Writer (Telugu)
Winner: Sri Mani
Song Name: “Idhe Kadha…”
Movie: Maharshi
Category: Best Actress In A Leading Role – Critics (Telugu)
Winner: Rashmika Mandanna
Movie: Dear Comrade
Category: Best Film (Telugu)
Winner: Sithara Entertainments – Naga Vamsi
Movie: Jersey