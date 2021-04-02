Small Screen Glam Doll Hina Khan Creates Buzz With Her Maldives Vacay Pics
This small screen popular actress is all enjoying the fly mode at the Maldives and set off to flew with the seaplane!
Wow… Hina is on her toes enjoying the pleasant beach aura. She sported in striped orange straight pants and teamed it up with a shirt and printed bralette and modish hat.
Another cosy pic of Hina straight from the Maldives… She looked cool in an off-shoulder top and raised the style quotient with cool sunnies and an over-sized hat.
When Hina is on the board then there is no limitation for her style lessons! She wore a deep ‘V’ neck shirt and teamed it with matching casual pants. Those sunnies and hat along with a gold choker gave her a chic appeal.
Wow… Hina looked pretty and beautiful in the printed gown and was seen lost in the cool breezes of beach waves.
Hina Khan is all known for her uber-chic style quotients. She is off to the Maldives for a short vacation and set the internet on fire with her cool vacay pics. She sported in polka-dotted pink beachwear and looked hot with those black sunnies.
Those blonde beach flowy hairstyle and cool no-makeup pic made all her fans go gaga over her ‘Sandy’ pic.
Hina is all enjoying the cool beach waves and allowed her flowy hair to take off her charm a notch higher!!!
Wow… The Bigg Boss lady looked cool playing in the sand and threw major beach vacay fashion goals to all the fashion freaks!
Hina is all enjoying the pleasant weather sporting in a modish outfit and was clicked while having fun in the mud!
Hina in a complete playful mode at the beach… Her sizzling pink beachwear oozed out her glam and gave her a hot appeal.
We end the beach baby glam tale with this awesome pic! She is seen posing to cams in a cosy pose having fun in the beach sand!