Sophie Choudry’s Amazing Pics From Her Maldives Vacay
In this small video, Sophie is all happy stepping out of her bed and enjoying the pool aura… She looked amazing sporting in a pink cape and black swim wear!
Sophie looked all happy enjoying the cool breeze of the blue sea! She is happily enjoying the boat ride and looked stunning in her sleeveless gown!
Sophie just looked like a beautiful blue whale in her stunning blue swim wear! She envied us oozing out her glam!
Wow! We just fell short words witnessing Sophie’s ultimate look! She wore a blue bralet and teamed it with a net polka-dotted skirt! Her modish hat and on-point makeup upped her glam quotient!
Sophie looked beautiful in complete western attire… She wore a white shirt and teamed it with a maroon jacket! This pic is posted from Sophie’s Srinagar vacay diaries!
This is another cool pic from her Kashmir vacay… She sported in denim attire and is seen lost witnessing the beauty of this picturesque place in the boat!
We end this beautiful holiday tale of Sophie with this amazing reel… She hold the snow ice and was all happy playing with it!