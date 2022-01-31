Stupendous Style File Of Bigg Boss 15 Tejasswi Prakash
Let us start off with this amazing pic of Tejaswwi… She looked beautiful wearing a yellow lehenga which is all enhanced with the silver embroidery! Her bun hairdo, colourful choker and on-point makeup best complimented her classy attire.
In BB house too she stole the hearts with her amazing style file. She wore a sleeveless golden top and skirt teaming them with matching earrings and bright makeup!
Another shiny look of Tejaswwi… She wore a sleeveless silver top and teamed it with a short skirt. Her trendy earrings and flowy tresses made her look chic!
Tejaswwi and her awesome style sense always make her fans go aww… This time, she owned a swanky look wearing a full-sleeved shirt and teamed it with a short black resin skirt!
This BB 15 winner is looking pretty wearing a sleeveless and frilly top and paired it with a short skirt! Her trendy ear-wear, pony hairdo and radiant makeup gave her enough attention!
As Tejaswwi said, ‘Not letting the odds affect her spark!’, she looked amazing wearing a checkered full-sleeved top and teamed it with a buttoned skirt! Her green pumps, round earrings and cute winsome smile made her spark!
Tejaswwi who throws major fashion goals on social media wore a single-shouldered shimmery gown. Her diamond earrings, dark eyeshadow and flowy tresses made her look pretty!
Let’s end the stylish fashion tale of Tejaswwi with this amazing pic… She is seen in all smiles relaxing on a chair in the BB house. She wore a green gown and looked cute with minimal accessory appeal!
Congratulations Tejaswwi… Keep rocking and do continue treating us with your pretty style file!