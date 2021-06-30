Stylish Looks Of ‘Attack’ Diva Rakul Preet Singh

First, let us start off with an uber-chic look of Rakul… She wore a pink single sleeved top which is enhanced with a long train. She teamed it with a black bell-bottom pants and raised her style quotient with low bun hairdo and on-point makeup.
This is another cool attire of this Dhruva actress… She wore a dual coloured bralet and teamed it with matching shorts and a jacket. Her trendy white shoes and cute smile made her rock on the fashion arena.
This Sarrainodu actress looked awesome wearing a white shirt dress and owned that swanky appeal with funky ear-wear and sports shoes.
Rakul looked amazing in her complete black attire! She wore a black top and teamed it with a ruffled jacket and pants. Her dewy makeup and a-la-mode hairstyle and diamond earrings perfectly matched her outfit!
Adding a cool caption to the image, “Be your own sunshine”, this Sypder actress looked beautiful wearing a floral-printed yellow gown!
This is one of the beautiful vacay pics of this Tollywood glam doll! She is seen enjoying the picturesque beach aura happily relaxing in a wooden swing! Her white beachwear and cool earrings also best suited her vacay mood!
The fashion chameleon Rakul Preet Singh is seen happily resting in a swing bed and made all the fashion freaks go jaw dropped with her striped dual-coloured beachwear.
The sparkling lights and gleamy aura made Rakul look beautiful! She wore a sequin work off-white anarkali and owned that desi appeal with her gold earrings and bun hairdo.
So all the pretty girls, just mimic this diva and step out in your style best to own that celeb attention!