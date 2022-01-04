Stylish Pics Of Mom-To-Be Kajal Aggarwal
Well, after knowing the good news, now we can just witness the baby bump of Kajal Aggarwal in this pic… The couple looked all happy holding each other in this pic with all smiles!
Wow… This Acharya lead actress looked awesome and stunning draping a red saree and teamed it with a shimmery blouse! Her radiant cheeks, red lips and minimal accessory look upped her stylish appeal!
Another modish pic of this ‘Chandamama’ actress… She looked stunning wearing a floral-printed black designer gown! Her black heels and stylish hairclips upped her chic look!
Kajal Aggarwal owned a pretty look wearing a single-shouldered blue pant suit and posed to cams with all the ‘Attitude’ wala appeal!
Kajal and her stupendous style file always impress the fashion freaks… In this pic, she looked uber-chic wearing a short blue gown which is enhanced with the balloon sleeves.
This is another stylish western look of Kajal Aggarwal… She wore a brown pant-suit and owned that modish appeal with white heels and on-point makeup!
We end Kajal Aggarwal’s fashion tale with this classy pic… She looked gorgeous draping a leafy printed light-coloured saree. Her chaand-baali earrings and flowy tresses complimented her pretty look!