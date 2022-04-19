Take A Look At Kajal Aggarwal’s Amazing Pregnancy Fashion Tale
Tollywood’s ace actress Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are blessed with a baby boy today and her sister Nisha announced this good news to all the fans!
Kajal looked awesome wearing a single-shouldered black outfit and posed to cams with her heels and bob haircut!
This is also a wonderful pic of Kajal Aggarwal… She wore a floral printed off-white kaftan outfit and looked cute with on-point makeup and matching flats!
This Acharya lead actress is seen chilling at her farm sporting in casuals! She wore a white tee and teamed it with legging and looked cool!
Kajal Aggarwal looked classy wearing a kalamkari designed kurti and teamed it with matching bottom! Her cute smile and sans makeup look made her own a simple-yet-stylish appeal!
Kajal proved that to-be-moms also look beautiful wearing stylish western wear! She enhanced her look wearing a printed shirt and white bottom. Her orange heels and statement maroon lips along with modish earrings made her own a swanky appeal!
Kajal looked extremely beautiful flaunting her baby bump in the floor-length black gown! The dark background and loose curly waves upped her style statement!
This Guatam’s heartthrob made us go aww with her beautiful look! She wore a simple yet classy white gown and teamed it with pink heels and minimal accessories!
Kajal aces any look like a pro… She draped a red pattu saree and oozed out her charm teaming it with antique jewellery!
Kajal was on her vacay during her pregnancy! She wore a white long tee and teamed it with a baby pink striped shirt! Her cool round hat and gold chain upped her beach vacay look a notch higher!
We end this beautiful and stylish pregnancy fashion tale of Kajal with this amazing couple pic! They are all happy and smiling in this pic… Hope Kajal shares the newborn baby pic soon!