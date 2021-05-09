Take A Look At The Amazing Body Transformation Of The Best Hollywood Celebrities
Adele
A couple of days ago Hollywood star Adele has celebrated her 33rd birthday and also treated her fans showing off her stunning body transformation. The chubby singer now owns a fit body and looked gorgeous in a svelte figure.
Khloe Kardashian
The youngest one of Kardashian is now the prettiest of her sisters as she put down 40 pounds of weight. She is now looking slim and beautiful being healthier and happier than ever.
Susan Boyle
Hollywood singer Susan stoles the hearts with her beautiful voice. She shocked all and sundry by losing more than 50 pounds and said that her healthier diet and sweat in the gym has made it possible.
Zach Galifianakis
Here comes another Hollywood actor Zach Galifianakis who inspired all his fans with his weight loss journey. He lost 50 pounds and is now looking all healthy and fit.
Bradley Cooper
Well, coming to Bradley, it is a total different story as he put on 50 pounds to best fit the bill in his American Sniper movie. The thin Copper is now looking handsome with a muscular body.
America Ferrera
Ferrera was always the best actress as she gives her 100% on the big screens with her ace acting skills. But one thing which her fans expected to lose some weight. Now, she is all transformed into a glam doll losing those extra pounds of weight for the movie ‘Superstore’.
Kelly Osbourne
At one point of time, Kelly Osbourne who is a popular TV actress received backlash from her fans for being overweight. But now, she is all slim and fit losing those extra 70 pounds of weight with all her hard work in the gym.