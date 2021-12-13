India's Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's Awe-inspiring Glam Tale
Harnaaz looked awesome wearing a black polka dotted outfit which has a thigh-high slit and sleeveless detailing’s. Her beach waves and on-point makeup made her look pretty!
Harnaaz looked uber-chic wearing a maroon swim suit for the Preliminary Swimsuit round and stole the hearts of the fashion freaks!
Harnaaz is all showing off her glam side wearing the ace fashion designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi’s golden sleeveless outfit!
Wow… Harnaaz looked beautiful wearing the golden feathery outfit and oozed out her glam with a cute pose!
A dash of pink always makes the girls look their best and Harnaaz also followed the same funda. She looked amazing wearing pink bell-bottom pants and teamed it white bodice!
Another chic look of Harnaaz! She wore a sleeveless and embellished corset top and teamed it with the matching pant.
Harnaaz owned that pretty tag sporting in a baby pink digital printed suit short.
Harnaaz wowed the fashion freaks wearing the Pankaj Nidhi designer gown. She looked amazing in this sleeveless and thigh-high slit gown!
We end the beautiful glam tale of Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu with this glamorous look! She wore Varun Nidhika handcrafted silver-yellow lehenga and owned princesses look!