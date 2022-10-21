Take A Look At The Movies And Shows That Are Hitting The OTT Platforms This Weekend

Tripling (Season 3)

•OTT Release Date: 21st October, 2022

•Release Platform: Zee 5

•Star Cast: Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar

•Director: Neeraj Udhwani

•Genre: Drama

•It’s all about how three siblings go on a long journey and discover their strong bond! Speaking about the series the director said, “The uniqueness of season 3 lies in its focus on the family. We have all known and loved Chandan, Chitvan and Chanchal, but where do their quirks and eccentricities come from? Their parents obviously, who are as crazy as them and make their own unusual choices which the three siblings have to deal with. The fans are in for a treat as this season has got a bit of everything- the usual humour and lots of drama.”