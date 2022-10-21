Take A Look At The Movies And Shows That Are Hitting The OTT Platforms This Weekend

Oke Oka Jeevitham
•OTT Release Date: 21st October, 2022
•Release Platform: Sony Liv
•Star Cast: Sharwanand, RituVarma, AmalaAkkineni, Nassar, Ravi Raghavendra, Yog Japee, Jay Adithya, Nithyaraj, Vennala Kishore, Ali and Hitesh
•Director: Shree Karthick
•Genre: Science Fiction Drama
•Going with the plot, scientist Nasser will be seen introducing his unique time machine which allows people to travel past or future once itself. Nasser asks Sharwa, Priyadarshi and Vennela Kishore to safeguard the machine and it turns out how these three besties time travel to their past. We all need to wait to know their experiences!