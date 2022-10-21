Take A Look At The Movies And Shows That Are Hitting The OTT Platforms This Weekend
Oke Oka Jeevitham
•OTT Release Date: 21st October, 2022
•Release Platform: Sony Liv
•Star Cast: Sharwanand, RituVarma, AmalaAkkineni, Nassar, Ravi Raghavendra, Yog Japee, Jay Adithya, Nithyaraj, Vennala Kishore, Ali and Hitesh
•Director: Shree Karthick
•Genre: Science Fiction Drama
•Going with the plot, scientist Nasser will be seen introducing his unique time machine which allows people to travel past or future once itself. Nasser asks Sharwa, Priyadarshi and Vennela Kishore to safeguard the machine and it turns out how these three besties time travel to their past. We all need to wait to know their experiences!
Bimbisara
•OTT Release Date: 21st October, 2022
•Release Platform: Zee 5
•Star Cast: Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa, SamyukthaMenon, WarinaHussain, Brahmaji, Prakash Raj and Ayyappa P. Sharma, Vennela Kishore and Srinivasa Reddy
•Director: Mallidi Vashist
•Genre: Periodic drama
•Going with the plot, Kalyan Ram is introduced as a ruthless king Bimbisara and he decides to extend his kingdom by hook or crook. But suddenly he moves to the present era and meets a small girl whom he killed being a king. Thus he reminisces all his his crimes and regrets a lot. So, he tries to be kind and moves back to his era.
Ammu
•OTT Release Date: 21st October, 2022
•Release Platform: Amazon Prime
•Star Cast: Naveen Chandra, AishwaryaLekshmi and Bobby Simha
•Director: CharukeshSekar
•Genre: Women-centric drama
•Going with imdb description, the plot is all about “A woman takes desperate measures in an attempt to get her abusive husband suspended from police duty”.
The Peripheral
•OTT Release Date: 21st October, 2022
•Release Platform: Amazon Prime
•Star Cast: Chloë Grace, Moretz Gary and Carr Jack Reynor
•Director: Vincenzo Natali
•It’s all about a woman who discovers an alternate reality of a dark future!
Four More Shots Please (Season 3)
•OTT Release Date: 21st October, 2022
•Release Platform: Amazon Prime Video
•Star Cast: Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhariand Maanvi Gagroo
•Director: Joyeeta (Season 3)
•It is the story of story of four unapologetically flawed women (2 of them in their 30s and one is in her 20s).
The School For Good And Evil
•OTT Release Date: 19th October, 2022
•Release Platform: Netflix
•Star Cast: Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, and Peter Serafinowicz
•Director: Paul Feig
•Genre: Fantasy film
Barbarians
•OTT Release Date: 21st October, 2022
•Release Platform: Netflix
•Star Cast: Stefan Ruzowitzky
•Director: Stefan Ruzowitzky
•Genre: Action drama
•The story deals with the battles of the barbarian emperor, Folkwin Wolfspeer!
From Scratch
•OTT Release Date: 21st October, 2022
•Release Platform: Netflix
•Star Cast: Zoe Saldana, Eugenio Mastrandrea and Roberta Rigano
•Director: Dennie Gordon
•Genre: Love tale
•It’s all about how an American woman falls in love with a person while studying in Italy!
Tripling (Season 3)
•OTT Release Date: 21st October, 2022
•Release Platform: Zee 5
•Star Cast: Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar
•Director: Neeraj Udhwani
•Genre: Drama
•It’s all about how three siblings go on a long journey and discover their strong bond! Speaking about the series the director said, “The uniqueness of season 3 lies in its focus on the family. We have all known and loved Chandan, Chitvan and Chanchal, but where do their quirks and eccentricities come from? Their parents obviously, who are as crazy as them and make their own unusual choices which the three siblings have to deal with. The fans are in for a treat as this season has got a bit of everything- the usual humour and lots of drama.”
Kapata Nataka Sutradari
•OTT Release Date: 21st October, 2022
•Release Platform: AHA
•Star Cast: Vijay Shankar, Sampath Kumar, Chandulal, Master Baba Ahil, Ameeksha, Sunita, Bhanuchander, Raviprakash, Arvind, Meka Ramakrishna and Vijay
•Director: Kranti Saina
•Genre: Action drama
•The movie revolves around a man who approaches Police to file a complaint about his 200 kgs gold that is lost from a bank locker!
Liger (Hindi)
•OTT Release Date: 21st October, 2022
•Release Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
•Star Cast: Vijay Devarakonda, Ananya Pandey and Ramya Krishnan
•Director: Puri Jagannadh
•Genre: Sports drama
•The story revolves around Liger who lives along with his mother in Mumbai and runs a tea stall. He aims to turn into the best MMA boxer and gets trained under the best coach!
Krishna Vrinda Vihari
•OTT Release Date: 23rd October, 2022
•Release Platform: Netflix
•Star Cast: Naga Shaurya and Shirley Setia
•Director: Anish R Krishna
•Genre: Romantic comedy drama
•The story showcases how Naga Shourya hailing from an orthodox family completely enjoys the city aura and falls in love with a rich girl after finding a job in the MNC.
Swati Mutyam
•OTT Release Date: 24th October, 2022
•Release Platform: AHA
•Star Cast: Bellamkonda Ganesh and Varsha
•Director: Lakshman K Krishna
•Genre: Romantic comedy drama