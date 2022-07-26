Take A Look At The Movies And Shows That Are Ready To Hit The Big And Small Screens
Already July month was packed with a dozen movies and now, in the last week to a bunch of films are ready to hit both the big and small screens. So, let us check the list…
The Legend
The first movie which is ready to hit the theatres this week is ‘The Legend’. Being the debut film of Arul Saravanan, there are many expectations on it.
Release Date: 28th July, 2022
Star Cast: Arul Saravanan, Urvashi Rautela, Geethika, Vijayakumar, Prabhu, Vivek, Suman and Nassar
Director: J D Jerry
Genre: Action Entertainer
The movie revolves around a young scientist to try to invent new weapons to protect the country!
Vikrant Rona
Release Date: 28th July, 2022
Star Cast: Sudeep Kichcha, Nirup Bhandari,Neetha Ashok and Jacqueline Fernandez
Director: Anup Bhandari
Genre: Action and adventure fantasy film
The movie revolves around a young scientist to try to invent new weapons to protect the country!
Sudeep being a police officer, when he arrives in a city, a series of unexpected supernatural events take place so, we need to wait and watch to know what is his connection with them!
Rama Rao On Duty
Release Date: 29th July, 2022
Star Cast: Ravi Teja, Majili fame Divyasha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Sree, Tanikella Bharani and Surekha Vani
Director: Sarath Mandava
Genre: Action thriller
Ramarao On Duty movie will showcase Ravi Teja as ‘Mandal Revenue Officer and Assistant Collector’. He will look in a Government officer’s post and will be seen working for the betterment of the people.
Ek Villian Returns
Release Date: 29th July, 2022
Star Cast: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria
Director: Mohit Suri
Genre: Action thriller
The trailer showcases John Abraham as a serial killer and he targets only the girls who are being loved by one-siders. Next, Arjun and Tara’s love tale will be highlighted. Thereafter the both lead actors fight with each other and raise the expectations.
Next, we will check the OTT releases of the last week of July…
Along with Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, even Janhvi Kapoor’s Good Luck Jerry, 777 Charlie and Masaba Masaba are ready to hit the digital platforms!