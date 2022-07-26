Take A Look At The Movies And Shows That Are Ready To Hit The Big And Small Screens

Release Date: 28th July, 2022

Star Cast: Sudeep Kichcha, Nirup Bhandari,Neetha Ashok and Jacqueline Fernandez

Director: Anup Bhandari

Genre: Action and adventure fantasy film

The movie revolves around a young scientist to try to invent new weapons to protect the country!

Sudeep being a police officer, when he arrives in a city, a series of unexpected supernatural events take place so, we need to wait and watch to know what is his connection with them!