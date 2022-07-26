Take A Look At The Movies And Shows That Are Ready To Hit The Big And Small Screens

Release Date: 29th July, 2022
Star Cast: Ravi Teja, Majili fame Divyasha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Sree, Tanikella Bharani and Surekha Vani
Director: Sarath Mandava
Genre: Action thriller
Ramarao On Duty movie will showcase Ravi Teja as ‘Mandal Revenue Officer and Assistant Collector’. He will look in a Government officer’s post and will be seen working for the betterment of the people.