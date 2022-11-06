Take A Look At The Movies And Shows That Are Ready To Hit The Theatres And OTT Platforms Next Week
The coming week of November is filled with some most-awaited movies and new OTT shows… So, let us check out the list:
Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam
Release Date: 11th November, 2022 Lead Cast: Allari Naresh and Anandhi Director: AR Mohan Genre: Socio-action movie
Going with the earlier released teaser, it shows off how the people of a small village who reside near a forest stay without even common and normal facilities. They need to cross a river to visit a hospital and most of them breathe their last due to the unavailability of medication. So, when some politicians visit their village to ask to vote for them, the real story begins. No political party cares about them but Naresh stands by them and supports them. But he is troubled a lot so, we need to watch the movie to see how he will solve the problem of the villagers.
Yashoda
Release Date: 11th November, 2022 Lead Cast: Samantha, Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Murali Sharma Director: Hari-Harish Genre: Science fiction action thriller film
Going with the trailer, it starts off with Samantha taking part in Dibya’s baby shower function and starts to experience her beautiful pregnancy journey. But actually, she is picked as a surrogate mother by the EVA agency. Taking an advantage of her poor background, EVA agency which is being run by Varalakshmi Sarathkumar targeted Samantha asking her to be a surrogate mother. She meets a few more ladies there who are been trapped in the same way and they are told that the babies whom they deliver will lead a happy and rich life. But suddenly after Samantha experiences some doubtful sequences, she decides to find out the mystery behind the EVA agency. So, she faces some intense action sequences and even gets hurt too.
Uunchai
Release Date: 11th November, 2022 Lead Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika Director: Sooraj Barjatya Genre: Adventure Drama
Going with the trailer, it starts off with how Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher have a good bond with their bestie Danny. They are seen having a best time in their old age and lead their life happily. But suddenly Danny passes away but put forth a wish of climbing Mount Everest with all of his besties. So, the three friends begin their journey towards the highest peak and even Boman’s wife Neena also accompanies them. Parineeti Chopra is seen as the trainer and the guides taking a group of people to Mount Everest.
Monica, O My Darling
Release Date: 11th November, 2022 Lead Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Huma S Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Sikander Kher, Bagavathi Perumal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sukant Goel and Zayn Marie Khan Director: Vasan Bala Genre: Murder mystery
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Release Date: 11th November, 2022 Lead Cast: Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje Director: Ryan Coogler
So guys, enjoy watching these new movies and shows in the coming weekend…!