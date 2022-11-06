Take A Look At The Movies And Shows That Are Ready To Hit The Theatres And OTT Platforms Next Week

Going with the trailer, it starts off with Samantha taking part in Dibya’s baby shower function and starts to experience her beautiful pregnancy journey. But actually, she is picked as a surrogate mother by the EVA agency. Taking an advantage of her poor background, EVA agency which is being run by Varalakshmi Sarathkumar targeted Samantha asking her to be a surrogate mother. She meets a few more ladies there who are been trapped in the same way and they are told that the babies whom they deliver will lead a happy and rich life. But suddenly after Samantha experiences some doubtful sequences, she decides to find out the mystery behind the EVA agency. So, she faces some intense action sequences and even gets hurt too.