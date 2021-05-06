Take A Look At Tollywood’s Power Couple Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s Luxurious House…
Samantha and little Hash are resting on their leather recliner sofa… This pic gives us a glimpse of Samantha’s living room.
In this pic, Sam is seen doing her workout… The backyard is a perfect blend of modern and classic features. The potted plants and the outdoor area near the swimming pool turned into the best workout space for the power couple.
As we all know Samantha also has a beautiful vertical garden at her home, this pic shows us how the small green butterhead lettuce are neatly arranged in her backyard.
The best place to relax! Yes, Sam is happily posing to cams near her swimming pool and sported in chic western wear.
The beautiful dining area is seen in this pic… Even the yummy chocolate birthday cake is seen placed on the modern dining table. The granite dining table is teamed up with contrast maroon-coloured chairs.
Sam and Hash are happily resting on their classy bed. Sam chose to go with calm and soothing interiors for her bedroom and thus picked a grey-white combo queen size bed and opted for white interiors for her master bedroom.
This is another room from Sam and Chay’s luxurious bungalow. The wooden flooring with the high-end speakers made the home theatre room look modish. Once again Sam and Hash made their presence in a relaxing mood.