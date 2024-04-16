Tamannaah Bhatia's Most Stylish Pink Looks
This playful pantsuit is perfect for a night out. The feathers add a touch of whimsy, while the pink colour is eye-catching and fun
Tamannaah commands attention in this hot pink pantsuit. The embellishments add a touch of luxury, while the tailored fit is both flattering and powerful
This sequin cardigan is a fun and festive way to add a pop of pink to any outfit
Tamannaah channels her inner Barbie in this stunning pink bodycon gown. The dress is figure-hugging and glamorous, perfect for a special occasion
This dress is both elegant and sexy. The strapless corset and v-neckline are flattering, while the mid-open back adds a touch of allure
Tamannaah looks chic and sophisticated in these high-waisted pink trousers. They can be dressed up or down, making them a versatile addition to any wardrobe