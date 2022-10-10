Tamil Bigg Boss 6: Here Is The List Of Final Contestants
The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 6 Tamil was aired last night and the host Kamal Haasan introduced a total of 20 contestants and made them step into the dream house!
Well, the most-awaited show will be held for 100 days and one of 20 contestants will be evicted every week. So, let us check the contestants list of BB6 Tamil…
GP Muthu
GP Muthu holds a huge fan base in Tamil Nadu as he is a popular Tiktok user…
Asal Kolaar
The young star Asal is a multi-talented person… He is a singer, lyricist and holds the stage name Vasantha Kumar. He worked in movies like Bachelor, Gulu Gulu, Mahaan and Coffee With Kadhal.
Shivin Ganesan and Azeem
The beautiful star ShivinGanesanentered the house to win the hearts of audience being the title winner of Miss Trans Star India 2021. She also represented India in prestigious Miss Trans Star International 2022 in Spain.
Robert Master
Next contestant who entered the house is young choreographer Robert… He is also former contestant VanithaRajkumar’s ex-husband.
Aysha
Aysha is all popular with her serial Satya and thus, she holds a huge fan base and looks gorgeous too!
Sherina
The glam doll Sherinais the participant ofGrazia Ford Supermodel Contest India.
Manikanta Rajesh
Here comes the popular contestant of BB6 Tamil as he is the brother of ace actress Aishwarya Rajesh. He is also a popular actor in the TV industry.
Rachitha Mahalakshmi
Rachitha is all known for her serial Saravanan Meenakshi…
Ram Ramasamy
The tenth contestant Ram Ramasamy is a multi-talented young actor. He is also a cricketer and model…
Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam
The eleventh contestant of the BB6 Tamil is none other than Sri Lankan Rap singer Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam…
Janany
Next in the line isJanany... She is a popular anchor and newsreader!
Shanthi
Shanthi needs no introduction as she is very popular for her serial MettiOli… She is also a dancer and also appeared in Vijay and Ajith songs!
Vikraman
Vikraman is journalist and also an activist and he is the fourteenth contestant of the house.
Amudhavanan
Even popular TV comedian Amudhavanan also entered the house as the fifteenth contestant…
Maheshwari Chanakyan
Maheshwari is no new to the Kollywood audience as she is a popular television host!
VJ Kathiravan
His name only introduces him as a VJ… Kathiravan is also a famous anchor and actor!
Queency
The beautiful actress Queencyis all popular with the Coffee 50 Kadhal 50 movie. She also acted inVidiyumVaraiKaathiru, movie which is bankrolled by Ravinder's Libra Productions.
Nivaa
Next in the line is glam doll Nivaa who is a model and social media influencer!
Dhanalakshmi
Even this final contestant of the BB6 Tamil is also an Instagrammer…