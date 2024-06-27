Telugu Movies with Extensive Worldwide Theatre Releases
Telugu cinema has been making waves not just in India but across the globe. Here's a glimpse at some of their biggest releases that stormed theatres worldwide:
RRR:
Directed by the legendary S.S. Rajamouli, this historical action drama starring NTR Jr, Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn holds the record for the widest release - a staggering 10,200+ theatres worldwide!
Baahubali 2:
The epic conclusion to Rajamouli's Baahubali saga, featuring Prabhas as the mighty Baahubali, wasn't far behind, releasing in a whopping 8,500-9,000 screens globally.
Kalki 2898 AD:
Set to hit the silver screen soon, this sci-fi extravaganza by Nag Ashwin, under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, is generating immense buzz and is expected to release in 8,200-8,500 theatres worldwide.
Saaho:
Prabhas strikes again! This action thriller, directed by Sujith, garnered a massive release on 7,978 screens worldwide.
Radhe Shyam:
Another Prabhas starrer, the romantic drama helmed by Radhakrishna Kumar, saw a widespread release on over 7,000 screens globally.
Salaar Part 1 -
Siege Fire: While facing some competition from Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Dunki,’ Prabhas' action drama ‘Salar Part 1’ still managed an impressive release on 6,200 screens worldwide.
Adipurush:
Prabhas takes on the role of Lord Rama in this highly anticipated mythological drama by Om Raut. The film secured a release on 7,000 screens worldwide.
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy:
Directed by Surender Reddy, this historical war drama featuring Chiranjeevi as the lead was released in 4,632 theatres worldwide.