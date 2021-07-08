Most Daring Outfits Ever Wore By Celebrities At the Cannes Film Festival
In 2000, Bjork struck out in a frilly flowing pink dress with blue kitten heels. Paired with blue kitten heels and a polar bear-shaped shoulder bag.
For a 2017 Cannes screening of "The Beguiled," Irina Shayk wore a semi-sheer with a black striped pattern from top to bottom design with a leather corset.
Bella Hadid wore a dress full of sheer and a flimsy, dazzling overlay with rows of crystals to the amfAR Gala.
Shanina Shaik wore a metallic, loose-fitting sleeveless gown with a thin bodice that revealed the sides of her chest and waist at the Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2017.
At the Cannes Film Festival on May 11, 2018, Deepika Padukone seemed lovely in a vivid fuchsia gown with ruffled skirts and sky-high sleeves that reached up near her head.
Kendall Jenner sported one of the most bold looks at the Cannes Film Festival on May 11, 2018, when she wore a green chain-mail minidress that was completely sheer.
Kendall Jenner looked stunning in a white ruffled gown with a plunging neckline on May 12, 2018 at the Cannes Film Festival.
On May 12, 2018, at the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai in a purple multi-colored sleeveless gown with a design that resembled butterfly wings, looked like a fairy princess.
At the Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2018, Winnie Harlow wore an elegant sleeveless dress created from a metallic material that curled around her neck to produce two cuts over her breast and waist.
On May 21, 2019, Leomie Anderson glistened in gold-flecked shorts with a lengthy train and ruffles at her waist at the Cannes Film Festival.