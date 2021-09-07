Thalaivi To Tuck Jagadish: All About 10 Movies Which Are All Set To Release On Ganesh Chaturthi
Thalaivii
* Release Date: 10th September, 2021 * Release Platform: Theatres * Star Cast: Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami * Genre: Biopic of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa * Director: AL Vijay
Tuck Jagadish
* Release Date: 10th September, 2021 * Release Platform: Amazon Prime * Star Cast: Nani and Ritu Varma * Genre: Family and action entertainer * Director: Shiva Nirvana
Laabam
* Release Date: 9th September, 2021 * Release Platform: Theatres * Star Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu and Sai Dhanshika * Genre: Geopolitical thriller * Director: SP Jhananathan
Bhoot Police
* Release Date: 10th September, 2021 * Release Platform: Disney+ Hotstar * Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez * Genre: Horror-comedy * Director: Pawan Kripalani
Seetimaarr
* Release Date: 10th September, 2021 * Release Platform: Theatres * Star Cast: Gopichand and Tamannah Bhatia * Genre: Sports drama * Director: Sampath Nandi
Tughlaq Durbar
* Release Date: 10th September, 2021 * Release Platform: It will premiere on 10th on Sun TV and from 11th September it will stream on Netflix * Star Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Parthiban, Sathyaraj, Manjima Mohan and Raashi Khanna. * Genre: Political Satire * Director: Delhiprasad Deenadayalan
Dikkiloona
* Release Date: 10th September, 2021 * Release Platform: Zee5 * Star Cast: Santhanam, Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Anandraj, Munish kanth and Mottai Rajendran * Genre: Comedy drama * Director: Karthik Yogi
GST - ‘God Saithan and Technology’
* Release Date: 10th September, 2021 * Release Platform: Theatres * Star Cast: Anandh Krishna, Ashok, Swati Mandal and Nandu * Genre: Horror cum rational film * Director: Komari Janakiran
Jathiya Rahadari
* Release Date: 10th September, 2021 * Release Platform: Theatres * Star Cast: Anandh Krishna, Ashok, Swati Mandal and Nandu * Genre: Lockdown struggles of the poor daily wagers * Director: National award-winning filmmaker Narasimha Nandi
The Croods: A New Age
* Release Date: 10th September, 2021 * Release Platform: Theatres * Genre: Computer-animated adventure comedy film * Director: Joel Crawford