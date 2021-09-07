Thalaivi To Tuck Jagadish: All About 10 Movies Which Are All Set To Release On Ganesh Chaturthi

Tughlaq Durbar

* Release Date: 10th September, 2021

* Release Platform: It will premiere on 10th on Sun TV and from 11th September it will stream on Netflix

* Star Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Parthiban, Sathyaraj, Manjima Mohan and Raashi Khanna.

* Genre: Political Satire

* Director: Delhiprasad Deenadayalan