Thalaivi To Tuck Jagadish: All About 10 Movies Which Are All Set To Release On Ganesh Chaturthi
Thalaivii
* Release Date: 10th September, 2021 * Release Platform: Theatres
* Star Cast: Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami
* Genre: Biopic of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa
* Director: AL Vijay
Tuck Jagadish
* Release Date: 10th September, 2021
* Release Platform: Amazon Prime
* Star Cast: Nani and Ritu Varma
* Genre: Family and action entertainer
* Director: Shiva Nirvana
Laabam
* Release Date: 9th September, 2021
* Release Platform: Theatres
* Star Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu and Sai Dhanshika
* Genre: Geopolitical thriller
* Director: SP Jhananathan
Bhoot Police
* Release Date: 10th September, 2021
* Release Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
* Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez
* Genre: Horror-comedy
* Director: Pawan Kripalani
Seetimaarr
* Release Date: 10th September, 2021
* Release Platform: Theatres
* Star Cast: Gopichand and Tamannah Bhatia
* Genre: Sports drama
* Director: Sampath Nandi
Tughlaq Durbar
* Release Date: 10th September, 2021
* Release Platform: It will premiere on 10th on Sun TV and from 11th September it will stream on Netflix
* Star Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Parthiban, Sathyaraj, Manjima Mohan and Raashi Khanna.
* Genre: Political Satire
* Director: Delhiprasad Deenadayalan
Dikkiloona
* Release Date: 10th September, 2021
* Release Platform: Zee5
* Star Cast: Santhanam, Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Anandraj, Munish kanth and Mottai Rajendran
* Genre: Comedy drama
* Director: Karthik Yogi
GST - ‘God Saithan and Technology’
* Release Date: 10th September, 2021
* Release Platform: Theatres
* Star Cast: Anandh Krishna, Ashok, Swati Mandal and Nandu
* Genre: Horror cum rational film
* Director: Komari Janakiran
Jathiya Rahadari
* Release Date: 10th September, 2021
* Release Platform: Theatres
* Star Cast: Anandh Krishna, Ashok, Swati Mandal and Nandu
* Genre: Lockdown struggles of the poor daily wagers
* Director: National award-winning filmmaker Narasimha Nandi
The Croods: A New Age
* Release Date: 10th September, 2021
* Release Platform: Theatres
* Genre: Computer-animated adventure comedy film
* Director: Joel Crawford