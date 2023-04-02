The Day 2 Flashy Glam Updates Of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre
Isha Ambani
Let us start off the day 2 fashion highlights with beautiful Isha Ambani… She owned a stylish-yet classy appeal with a sleeveless red gown and teamed with a shimmery cape and a diamond necklace!
Arjun Kapoor And Malaika Arora
The glam Jodi of the red carpet Arjun and Malaika stood out with their amazing presence. Malaika wore a designer colourful shimmery outfit and even her choice of jewellery also perfectly matched her stylish appeal while Arjun picked a black suit!
Karan Johar
The ace director of Bollywood Karan Johar picked a golden-black outfit and rocked adding the matching sunnies.
Jackie Shroff
This veteran baddie of Bollywood also rocked in a black outfit and looked cool holding a sapling!
Aditi Rao Hydari
The royal diva Aditi looked just like a princess wearing a white shirt and teamed it with a complete embroidered skirt!
Madhuri Dixit
The dancing diva of Bollywood wore a green top and teamed it with a matching jacket and long pants! The whole outfit is filled with shimmer and sequin detailing!
Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu
Even this beautiful couple looked awesome on the pink carpet wearing designer outfits on day 2. Kajal picked a light-hued gown which is accentuated with blue floral work. She teamed it with a frilly cape and diamond neckpiece!
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha
The power Jodi of Bollywood Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha was also one of the best-dressed couples of the show. He wore a designer blue suit while Patralekha picked a complete different tribal printed cape teaming it with a long skirt!
Sagarika Ghatge
The Chake De India actress wore a classy pattu saree and looked beautiful on the pink carpet!
Mahesh Bhupati And Lara Dutta
Even this ace couple made their presence in stylish outfits for the first kind of costume exhibition. She wore a white floral-printed saree while Bhupati looked classy in a suit!
Mouni Roy
The Naagin actress rose to fame with Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra… She wore a blue frilly top and teamed it with a flowy net skirt!
Hrithik Roshan And Saba
Bollywood Greek God Hrithik Roshan owned a classy look with a black outfit while his girlfriend Saba owned a beautiful look with a red saree gown!
Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar
The beautiful Jodi of Bollywood Farhan and Shibani also rocked the pink carpet. He sported in a black loose shirt and pants teaming it with a silver accentuated jacket while Shibani opted for a colourful embroidered skirt and cape!
Bhumi Pednekar
This beautiful actress owned a unique appeal on the pink carpet wearing Anamika Khanna's designer gown that holds an off-shoulder gown with complete floral work and enhanced detailing at the bottom!
Kajol And Nysa
The mother and daughter duo made their presence in pristine white outfits and looked amazing at the show…
Sonam Kapoor
The glam doll of B-Town Sonam Kapoor picked a rich multi-coloured skirt that holds rich embroidery all over. Her golden cape and statement earrings also made her look pretty!
Shwetha Bachchan
Big B’s daughter Shwetha looked pretty wearing a red lehenga which is accentuated with complete mirror work!
Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor
On the second day too, they looked awesome wearing black outfits!
Rashmika Mandanna
Our dear Pushpa actress Rashmika danced her best on the stage and also rocked the pink carpet wearing a sleeveless black-golden designer outfit!
Rekha
The ever-beautiful veteran actress Rekha needs no mention for her beautiful appearances. This time also she picked a classy pattu saree and teamed it with royal jewellery that includes matha patti, earrings and a grandeur neckpiece.
Sara Ali Khan
Not to forget the Khan princess Sara… She wore a black lehenga which is accentuated with complete golden floral embroidery!
Janhvi Kapoor
This gorgeous diva owned a grandeur look wearing an off-shoulder black gown that featured silver stripes all over… Her long train and golden jewellery highlighted her style quotient!
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas
For the first-its-kind of fashion extravaganza, the global couple Priyanka and Nick looked amazing! She picked a silver blouse and teamed it with a printed saree draping it in a western appeal.
Suhana, Aryan And Gauri Khan
The trio once again made their presence in designer classy outfits! Suhana picked a golden saree while Gauri went with a white six-yard wonder piece. Aryan as usual stole the hearts with a black suit!
Ananya Pandey
This glam doll turned heads with a sleeveless golden-black gown that featured deep cuts and embossed floral work!
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap
Even this stylish couple owned a modish look wearing designer outfits. She owned an Indo-western appeal with a pink embroidered outfit while he picked a printed suit!
Hollywood Celebs In One Frame
The beautiful Hollywood celebs Penelope Cruz, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Law Roach and Gigi Hadid looked awesome. Some of them picked classy Indian outfits while a few looked great in western appeals!
On the whole, the two-day event was a grandeur one and even the Hollywood celebs also enjoyed it to the core and were mesmerised by the rich culture of the Indian fashion extravaganza!