These Latest Pics Of Samantha Will Definitely Make You Go Aww
Let’s start off with this amazing pic… Sam looked uber-chic wearing a black sleeveless top and teamed it with a digital printed black pant. She looked cool holding the black Louis Vuitton bag and upped her look with on-point makeup.
This time, she posed to cams wearing Neeta Lulla’s plush pink lehenga which is enhanced with astellar saga of crystal, mirror-work, Swarovski details and wondrous natural motifs. Her unique style of nose pin and top-knot bun gave her ultimate!
Samantha made us go aww with her complete white outfit. Being the Neeta Lulla’s collection, Samantha wore a sequin-kissed silhouette with a front slitlehenga and teamed it with a dramatic sleeves matching blouse! Her top-knot bun and shimmery makeup made her look amazing!
A simple yet awesome look of Samantha! She looked classy wearing a floral printed gown and went with golden hoola hoops and a simple touch-up!
Another cute evening party look of Samantha threw major fashion goals to all her fans! She shined wearing a black gown which is enhanced with floral prints!
Another simple yet stylish look of Samantha made all the fashion freaks to fall for her awesome style sense! She looked cool sitting in the car sporting in an ash-coloured two-piece outfit which is enhanced with pink flower print! Her cute smile made this pic garner millions of views!
Samantha is in all smiles wearing a complete black outfit which is enhanced with white prints! Her sports shoes and silver chain upped her style quotient!
A simple yet classy everyday essential outfit worn by Samantha made her shine in this sun-kissed pic!
This trendy pic of Samantha made her go blush!!! She looked cute wearing a dual-coloured shirt and teamed it with the matching skirt. Her minimal accessory look and curly bangs gave her a pretty appeal.