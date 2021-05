Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh

Deepika and Ranveer are one of the most stylish couples of Bollywood. Both being the style chameleons, make all the fashion freaks keep an eye on them with their beautiful looks. In this pic too, Deepika looked charming in a floral printed salwar and Ranveer too wore the matching shirt and teamed it with a jacket. They are seen in much love!