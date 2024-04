Prasanna Vadanam

Prepare for a gripping tale as Suhas takes you on a journey through mystery and suspense in ‘Prasanna Vadanam.’ Directed by Arjun YK and jointly produced by JS Manikantha and TR Prasad Reddy, this thriller follows Surya, a man with face blindness, entangled in three murder mysteries. Unravel the truth with him in theaters from May 3