This Week's Binge-Worthy OTT Releases (April 22nd - 28th)
Tillu Square:
Tillu Square, the sequel to the popular DJ Tillu. Stream it on Netflix or Amazon Prime starting Saturday, April 26th, and get ready for a lighthearted adventure
Dil Dosti Dilemma:
Directed by Debbie Rao, this Hindi web series promises a heartwarming journey of navigating relationships. Stream it on Apple Plus TV starting Thursday, April 25th, and prepare to be captivated by its insightful exploration of human connection
Crakk:
This Hindi sports drama explodes onto Disney Plus Hotstar on Saturday, April 26th. Vidyut Jammwal and Amy Jackson lead the cast in this action-packed story, perfect for those who crave a rush of excitement
Kung Fu Panda 4:
The highly anticipated Kung Fu Panda 4 is hitting Book My Show on Saturday, April 26th. This animated adventure is perfect for a fun family movie night, filled with martial arts, humour, and valuable life lessons for viewers of all ages