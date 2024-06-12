This Week's Movie Releases in Theaters
This weekend is packed with exciting movie releases across various genres! Here's a quick guide to what's hitting the theaters on June 14th:
Harom Hara:
Sudhir Babu's fate at the box office hangs in the balance with his latest release, "Harom Hara," hitting theaters on June 14th. Can this movie turn the tide for him?
Maharaja:
Vijay Sethupathi brings his charm to both Tamil and Telugu audiences with "Maharaja," a bilingual release set to captivate viewers on the same day.
Rajadhani Rowdy:
Following the monumental success of the ‘KGF’ series, Yash storms back onto the big screen with ‘Rajadhani Rowdy’ on June 14th, promising a rollercoaster ride of thrills.
O Manchi Ghost:
Director Shankar Marthand conjures up a delightful concoction of horror and comedy in "O Manchi Ghost," scheduled to haunt theaters on June 14th.
Crime Reel:
Director Pi Sanjana Anne delves into the dark underbelly of social media with "Crime Reel," featuring a stellar cast and promising a gripping narrative upon its release on June 14th.
Nee Dhaarey Nee Katha:
Director Vamsi Jonnalagadda's ‘Nee Dhaarey Nee Katha’ explores the intricacies of relationships against the backdrop of compelling storytelling, hitting screens on June 14th.
Love Mocktail 2:
Darling Krishna returns with ‘Love Mocktail 2,’ a poignant tale of love and loss, accompanied by the Telugu remake of the original, promising double the emotions on June 14th.
Indrani:
Step into a futuristic world with ‘Indrani,’ where Indian Super Soldiers embark on a time-traveling mission to save their nation. Brace yourself for this adrenaline-pumping adventure on June 14th.
Music Shop Murthy:
Director Siva Paladugu's ‘Music Shop Murthy’ takes audiences on a musical odyssey, featuring an ensemble cast and a captivating storyline, hitting theaters on June 14th.
Chandu Champion:
Kartik Aaryan takes on the challenging role of ‘Chandu Champion’ in this biopic drama, poised to make a lasting impression on audiences worldwide on June 14th.