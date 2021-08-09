Tollywood actresses acing trendy outfits in style!
Eesha Rebba
Having made her debut with Anthaku Mundu Aa Tarvatha, Eesha Rebba shot to fame with a couple of interesting hit films in Telugu. She has been grabbing everyone's attention in some modern outfits these days!
Priyanka Jawalkar
Young heroine Priyanka Jawalkar is one of the actresses who is getting fame slowly. After acting in Taxiwala, everyone started admiring her. Her latest film SR Kalyanamandapam is currently in theatres. In this picture, she looks super hot!
Payal Rajput
Ever since RX100 has become a big hit at the box office, actress Payal Rajput has been catching everyone';s attention with her glam assets. She looks very simple in this trendy wear but needless to say that she is a bomb shell!
Adah Sharma
Not many knew that Adah Sharma is a creative person. When it comes to catching the attention of everyone. she gets extremely creative. In this new picture, Adah looks sexy and you all can find the creativity too!
Kiara Advani
The 'Bharat Ane Nenu' girl is very special in Tollywood. With just two films, she earned immense fame. Kiara Advani looks gorgeous in this special trendy outfit that is specially designed for her.
Ruhani Sharma
Ruhani Sharma pulled off an impressive debut with the film Chi La Sow. But, she likes to be trendy. Her swag is unbeatable and can not be matched with anyone.
Genelia
Genelia needs no introduction to the Tollywood audiences. She enjoys stardom in Telugu even though she is inactive in the films right now. There are reports that she will make a comeback to acting soon. The Bommarillu actress still looks at the top of her game in this trendy outfit.
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh commands a unique fan base in multiple languages. She is known for her trendy appearances in designer wear. In this floral print crop top which has a knot in the front along with bell sleeves, the actress looks stunningly hot.