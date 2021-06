Samantha – The Family Man 2 and Rangasthalam Tollywood’s most sought-after actress Samantha Akkineni is now enjoying the best phase of her career. Along with glamour roles, she also impressed the audience with her complete de-glamour roles in Rangasthalam and The Family Man 2 movies. Coming to the Disney+ Hotstar Original series, she was seen as a suicide bomber and stunned her fans with a spectacular screen presence.