Tollywood’s Ace Actress Poorna Aka Shamna Kasim Shares Her Wedding Pics
Tollywood’s ace actress Poorna aka Shamna Kasim tied the knot with businessman Shanid Asif Ali at Dubai in June, 2022… After a couple of months, she announced this good news to all her fans through social media…
A few hours ago, she dropped a heartfelt note on her Instagram page and shared the wedding pics. Her note reads, “Well I might not be the most beautiful woman in the world, nor do I possess all the traits of a good spouse, but you never made me feel any less of myself. You’ve adored me for who I am and never attempted to change me. It also encouraged me to work on myself to bring out the best in me.
Today, amidst our near and dear ones you and I start this fabulous journey of togetherness.I know it is a little overwhelming, but I promise to be with you through thick and thin and support you forever love.”
Poorna and Asif looked lovely in this pic and are seen posing for the memorable pic of their life…
A pic from their wedding ceremony…
Beautiful bride Poorna is seen being brought to the venue by her relatives… She looked regal and pretty wearing a red-golden pattu saree…
Asif and Poorna are seen happily enjoying a ritual in their wedding event… The gorgeous bride teamed her designer saree with layers of gold necklaces, bangles and maang tikka…
The ritual of exchanging garlands will definitely bring smiles on the faces of the bride and groom as it holds some funny and memorable moments!
The beautiful bride Poorna is seen posing in a gorgeous appeal… She upped her look with shimmery eye makeup and red lipstick… Her floral hairdo and beautiful smile made her look awesome on her D-Day!
This is a small glimpse from Poorna and Asif’s gala Mehndi event…
This is the small video of their gala Sangeet event…
We all wish this beautiful couple of happy married life…