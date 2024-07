Top 5 OTT Releases This Week

This week's OTT releases feature a thrilling lineup, including Fahadh Faasil's 'Dhoomam', Vijay Sethupathi's 'Maharaja', and Sudheer Babu's 'Harom Hara'. Also streaming are the delightful 'Jilebi' and the suspenseful web series 'Agnisakshi'. Check out all the must-watch content on your favourite OTT platforms now!