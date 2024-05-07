Top Picks from This Week's Theatre Releases

This week, we have a variety of small films releasing in theaters that are sure to make some noise at the box office. Here's a look at what's coming up:
Krishnamma:
A mass action film starring Satyadev and directed by VV Gopalakrishna. Presented by Koratala Siva, the film promises a realistic story with high-octane action sequences. The teaser and trailer have generated good buzz around the film.
Pratinidhi 2:
The sequel to the film 'Pratinidhi', directed by Murthy Devagupta and starring Nara Rohit in the lead role. Siriella is the female lead in this movie. The film was initially supposed to be released on April 25th but was postponed due to unavoidable reasons. It will now be hitting theatres on May 10th.
Jithender Reddy:
Director Virinchi Varma's political backdrop movie starring Rakeshwarre, who rose to fame with 'Baahubali'. The film is based on true events that happened in 1980 and is set to release on May 10th.
Aarambham:
An emotional thriller starring Mohan Bhagat, Supritha Satyanarayan, Bhushan Kalyan, and Ravindra Vijay. Directed by Ajay Nag, the film is produced under the banner of AVT Entertainment and is set to release on May 10th.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes:
The latest installment in the popular ‘Rise of the Planet of the Apes’ franchise. This sci-fi action film follows the war between humans and chimpanzees and explores the rise of a new ape dictator, Proximus Caesar. The film will be released in English and Indian languages.