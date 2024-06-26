Top telugu films with the highest pre-release business
Craving some Telugu cinema action? Here's a look at some of Tollywood's biggest movies based on pre-release business!
RRR
This epic period drama featuring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, directed by S. S. Rajamouli, tops the list. With a pre-release business of a whopping Rs. 492 crore, it went on to gross over Rs. 1,387 crore!
Kalki 2898 AD
Can this new sci-fi film starring Prabhas break even in its first weekend? With a pre-release business of Rs. 394 crore, all eyes are on Kalki's box office performance.
Baahubali 2
The conclusion of the epic Baahubali saga starring Prabhas takes the third spot. The film's pre-release business crossed Rs. 350 crore, and it went on to smash records with a final gross collection of over Rs. 1910 crore!
Salaar
Another Prabhas film, Salaar, also features high on this list. With a pre-release business of around Rs. 350 crore, the movie grossed up to Rs. 715 crore in its final run.
Saaho
Prabhas strikes again! Following the Baahubali craze, Saaho generated pre-release business of Rs. 290 crore. The film's final collections reached Rs. 435 crore.
Adipurush
This upcoming mythological drama starring Prabhas has created a buzz with its pre-release business of Rs. 240 crore. The makers are expecting a final gross collection of up to Rs. 450 crore.
Radhe Shyam
Featuring Prabhas once more, Radhe Shyam garnered pre-release business of Rs. 210 crore. The film's final collections reached Rs. 280 crore.
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
Chiranjeevi's historical period drama generated pre-release business of Rs. 200 crore and collected over Rs. 240 crore in its final run.