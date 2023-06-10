Unseen pictures at Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripati wedding
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in a private ceremony on Friday night. The lovebirds got hitched at Naga Babu’s house in Manikonda in the presence of all the Mega cousins, close friends and family members. Here are some of the pictures clickedat their private engagement ceremony
Memorising Memories
The new pair posing for a photograph
Ram Charan and Upasana wishing the new couple
Chiranjeevi and Surekha blessing Varun and Lavanya
Pawan Kalyan entering to the engagement ceremony
Pawan Kalyan wishing best wishes to the new couple
Pawan Kalyan posing for a photograph with Naga Babu and his family
Allu Arjun along with Sneha greeting the new couple
Allu Arjun posing with his wife at Varun Tej engagement ceremony
Niharika having happy moments with her brother
Niharika gives a pose for the photograph with the new pair
Varun tej and Lavanya Tripati exchanging rings and garlands