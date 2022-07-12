Vacay Album: Deepika And Ranveer’s Adventures In America
Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are in America and are enjoying their adventurous vacay to the core! They are also treating their fans by sharing beautiful pics on their Instagram pages… So, let us take a look at them!
The beautiful sunset with a glimpse of a beach looked amazing!
Deepika and Ranveer’s footprints on the beach sand is definitely a great memory!
A beautiful blue flower on the beach sand also looked awesome!
Ranveer sported shirtless in this pic and is seen clicking a selfie. He posed along with the beautiful view of the beach wearing the modish sunnies!
Both these young actors are seen posing together sporting in black jackets. Ranveer is cycling while both of them hit their heads wearing helmets!
Deepika is seen all waiting for Ranveer and is ahead of him riding the cycle!
A shadow glimpse of their beautiful cycle journey!
A crunchy chocolate biscuit and nutty ice cream will definitely make your day!
A glass of wine and a piece of pastry…. What can be the best treat than this for Deepika and Ranveer?
The lovely couple looked great enjoying their adventurous vacay amid picturesque hills and beaches!
Deepika is all in smiles and sported in a bun hairdo exploring the beauty of nature!
Wow… Ranveer happily jumped into the river to take a happy bath!
What can be a great day than happily placing the legs in the beach water… It definitely eases out pain and makes us enjoy the outing to the core!
Welcome to Deepike Vs Ranveer… They looked great together and are enjoying every bit of their adventurous vacay!
Deepika posed at a ‘Local Food’ restaurant!
The lovebirds took a selfie with the background of beautiful hills and they sported in complete black attires in winter appeal!
A small GIF of the beautiful waves of the beach!
Another small GIF that showcases the view of nature’s beautiful paradise!
The last one also showcased the view of the sandy mountains! Ranveer shared the pics on his Insta and tagged them by jotting down, “Love to Love You #baby @deepikapadukone #birthday #photodump”.