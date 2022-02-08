Valentine’s Day Wardrobe Lessons From Gehraiyaan Star Actress Ananya Pandey
B-Town glam doll Ananya Pandey looked awesome in this complete denim attire… She wore a sleeveless top and teamed it with matching denim pants and jacket and upped her look with a beach wavy hairdo. One can mimic her and own that swanky look!
Girls prefer to go with a cute look for this Valentine’s Day… Thus, one can follow Ananya as she looked chic in a sleeveless dual-shaded short gown and teamed it with an orange jacket!
Red is the most-trending colour during Valentine’s week… Even Ananya looked cute wearing a short red gown and upped her charming look with on-point makeup and flowy tresses.
Ananya and her ultra-modern outfits always create noise on fashion arena… She wore a wrapped up green top and teamed it with resin brown pants. Her animal-printed heels and minimal accessory appeal gave her a pretty vibe!
Another cute red outfit of Ananya… It is a perfect choice for V-Day parties! She wore a sleeveless red frilly un-even gown and owned that pretty appeal with a bun hairdo, red heels and statement red lipstick!
One can also go with a printed outfit just like Ananya for the evening outings! She looked cool in this two-piece dress and owned that swanky appeal!
So girls, what would be your V-Day pick??? Mimic Ananya and own that much-needed celeb attention and also impress your beau!