Venkatesh's Daughter's Fairy-Tale Wedding Album

The wedding was a beautiful ceremony held at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. It was a special occasion for close family and friends, but also saw many famous faces from the Telugu film industry and politics.
Hayavahini, the second daughter of popular actor Venkatesh Daggubati, got married to Nishanth on March 15, 2024!
The celebrations started even before the wedding with fun events like Sangeet and Pelli Koothuru. The couple got engaged in October last year in Vijayawada, and that was a grand event with many Tollywood celebrities attending.
This wedding was different from the usual extravagant celebrity weddings. The Daggubati family chose a more private and intimate celebration to focus on sharing precious moments with loved ones.