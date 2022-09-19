Vikrant Rona To Rama Rao On Duty: 5 Best Movies One Should Watch This Weekend On OTT
The weekend is definitely a stress buster as one needs to relax after working all week with tight deadlines. Even this week a few blockbuster most-awaited movies hit the theatres. Along with them, one can also enjoy watching the below-listed South movies on the popular OTT platforms…
1. Vikrant Rona
Release Date: 16th September, 2022 Release Platform: Disney+ Hotstar Star Cast: Sudeep Kichcha and Jacqueline Fernandez Genre: Fantasy Action-Adventure thriller drama Director: Anup Bhandari
2. Rama Rao On Duty
Release Date: 16th September, 2022 Release Platform: Sony LIV Star Cast: Ravi Teja, Divyansha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan and Venu Thottempudi Genre: Mystery Action Film Director: Sarath Mandava
3. Attention Please
Release Date: 16th September, 2022 Release Platform: Netflix Star Cast: Vishnu Govindham, Athira Kallingal and Sreejith Genre: Malayalam thriller Director: Jithin Issac Thomas
4. Viruman
Release Date: 11th September, 2022 Release Platform: Amazon Prime Video Star Cast: Karthi and Aditi Shankar Genre: Tamil action entertainer Director: M Muthaiah
5. Sita Ramam
Release Date: 9th September, 2022 Release Platform: Amazon Prime Video Star Cast: Dulquer Salman, Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, Vennela Kishore and Sumanth Genre: Periodic romantic drama Director: Hanu Raghavapudi
So guys, watch these movies on your small screens and enjoy the weekend with a bowl of popcorn and a glass of soft drink!