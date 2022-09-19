Vikrant Rona To Rama Rao On Duty: 5 Best Movies One Should Watch This Weekend On OTT
The weekend is definitely a stress buster as one needs to relax after working all week with tight deadlines. Even this week a few blockbuster most-awaited movies hit the theatres. Along with them, one can also enjoy watching the below-listed South movies on the popular OTT platforms…
1. Vikrant Rona
Release Date: 16th September, 2022
Release Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Star Cast: Sudeep Kichcha and Jacqueline Fernandez
Genre: Fantasy Action-Adventure thriller drama
Director: Anup Bhandari
2. Rama Rao On Duty
Release Date: 16th September, 2022
Release Platform: Sony LIV
Star Cast: Ravi Teja, Divyansha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan and Venu Thottempudi
Genre: Mystery Action Film
Director: Sarath Mandava
3. Attention Please
Release Date: 16th September, 2022
Release Platform: Netflix
Star Cast: Vishnu Govindham, Athira Kallingal and Sreejith
Genre: Malayalam thriller
Director: Jithin Issac Thomas
4. Viruman
Release Date: 11th September, 2022
Release Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Star Cast: Karthi and Aditi Shankar
Genre: Tamil action entertainer
Director: M Muthaiah
5. Sita Ramam
Release Date: 9th September, 2022
Release Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Star Cast: Dulquer Salman, Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, Vennela Kishore and Sumanth
Genre: Periodic romantic drama
Director: Hanu Raghavapudi
So guys, watch these movies on your small screens and enjoy the weekend with a bowl of popcorn and a glass of soft drink!