Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif’s Luxurious Sea-Face Bungalow -See Pics
Bollywood’s ace actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got hitched on 9th December, 2021 at Rajasthan’s Barwara Palace. A few close family members and a couple of Bollywood actors attended this hush-hush wedding!
Well, it is all known that newlyweds Vicky and Katrina will stay in a luxurious sea-facing 4BHK house in Juhu… So, let us check out the inside pics of this expensive house!
This is the stunning view of the Raj Mahal apartment! According to the sources, the newlyweds Vicky and Katrina have rented an apartment on the eighth floor and that too had an agreement for the next five years.
Going with the details of this apartment, it is approximately more than 5000 sqft and the couple needs to pay Rs 8 lakhs per month along with Rs 1.75 crore as a deposit!
Going with the other details of the apartment, it has a lavish living room, dining area, puja room, six washrooms, and two servant rooms along with huge bedrooms. It also has a terrace and a patio along with a swimming pool and a well-furnished gym!
This is the master bedroom which holds the beautiful view of the Juhu beach and expensive interiors.
Well, this is the exclusive balcony view of the apartment which also has a small sit-out to enjoy a cup of evening tea!
This is the closer view of the apartment…
Meet The New Neighbours Of Vicky And Katrina
Well, Bollywood’s power couple ViratKohli and Anushka Sharma along with their little one Vamika are staying in this apartment itself and now they will become the neighbours of Vicky and Katrina!