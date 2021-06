SP Balasubrahmanyam

How can we forget the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam? His name tops the list when it comes to best singers. Be it love songs like "Hello Guru Prema Kosame Ra Jeevitham…" or the devotional songs like "Meluko Sri Raamaa…", he mesmerized all and sundry with a magical voice and will always be alive with his wonderful croonings.