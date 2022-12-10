YouTube 2022 Trends: Check Out The Top Songs That Created Noise On YouTube
“Srivalli…”
•Star Cast: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna
•Movie: Pushpa: The Rise
•Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad
•Singer: Sid Sriram
“Arabic Kuthu…”
•Star Cast: Vijay and Pooja Hegde
•Movie: Beast
•Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander
•Singers: Anirudh Ravichander & Jonita Gandhi
“Sami Sami…”
•Star Cast: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna
•Movie: Pushpa: The Rise
•Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad
•Singer: Mounika Yadav
“Kacha Badam…”
•Star Cast: Bhuban Badyakar, Nisha Bhatt and Amit Dhull
•Album: Kacha Badam Remix
•Music Director: RK Crew
•Singers: Bhuban Badyakar & Amit Dhull
“Le Le Ayi Coca Cola…”
•Star Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav and Shilpi Raj
•Album: Le Le Ayi Coca Cola
•Music Director: Sarvind Malhar
•Singers: Khesari Lal Yadav, Shilpi Raj
“Oo Bolega ya Oo Oo Bolega…”
•Star Cast: Samantha and Allu Arjun
•Movie Name: Pushpa: The Rule
•Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad
•Singer: Kanika Kapoor
“O Antava…”
•Star Cast: Samantha and Allu Arjun
•Movie Name: Pushpa: The Rule
•Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad
•Singer: Indravathi Chauhan
Coke Studio
•Star Cast: Ali Sethi and Shae Gill
•Album: Coke Studio 14
•Music Director: Ali Sethi and Xulfi
•Singers: Ali Sethi and Shae Gill