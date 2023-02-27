Zee Cine Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Madanna And A Few Other Actors Shined On The Red Carpet

First let us check out the winners of this gala night:
• Best Actor Male: Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)
• Best Actor Female : Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi)
• Best Film: The Kashmir Files
• Viewers' Choice Best Actress: Alia Bhatt (Darlings)
• Viewers' Choice Best Actor: Anupam Kher (The Kashmir Files)
• Performer Of The Year Male: Varun Dhawan (JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhediya)
• Performer Of The Year Female: Kiara Advani (Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)
• Best Debut: Rashmika Mandanna (Goodbye)
• Best Supporting Actor Male: Anil Kapoor (Jugjugg Jeeyo)