Zee Cine Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Madanna And A Few Other Actors Shined On The Red Carpet
The gala Zee Cine Awards 2023 event was held on Sunday night and it was attended by all the A-listers of Bollywood! Their glitz and glamour turned the event into a gleamy one and the glam dolls left no words to praise them with their amazing glam game!
First let us check out the winners of this gala night:
• Best Actor Male: Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)
• Best Actor Female : Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi)
• Best Film: The Kashmir Files
• Viewers' Choice Best Actress: Alia Bhatt (Darlings)
• Viewers' Choice Best Actor: Anupam Kher (The Kashmir Files)
• Performer Of The Year Male: Varun Dhawan (JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhediya)
• Performer Of The Year Female: Kiara Advani (Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)
• Best Debut: Rashmika Mandanna (Goodbye)
• Best Supporting Actor Male: Anil Kapoor (Jugjugg Jeeyo)
Kriti Sanon
Let us start off with Kriti Sanon’s amazing red carpet appeal… She wore a sleeveless black un-even top and teamed it with a thigh-high slit skirt. Her shimmery makeup and matching pumps upped her swanky look!
Alia Bhatt
Next in the line is our dear Gangu Alia Bhatt… She wore a full-sleeved gown that featured thigh-high-slit detailing. Her simple accessory touch with a diamond chain and flowy tresses upped her stylish appeal!
Kiara Ali Advani
Kiara shined wearing a ‘Hana’ designed outfit and oozed out her glamour with the off-shoulder red gown. It featured full sleeves and net detailing! Her simple minimal accessory appeal and dewy makeup upped her red-carpet look…
Rashmika Mandanna
The ‘National Crushmika’ Rashmika made her entry with a short black gown that featured a long train and designer sleeves. Her tied-up bun and simple studs made her look impressive!
Pooja Hegde
Leggy lass Pooja Hegde also looked beautiful wearing a dual-shaded sleeveless gown! Her curly tresses and simple finger rings made her own pretty red carpet look!
Sreenivas Bellamkonda
This Tollywood young hero is making his debut in Bollywood in Prabhas's 'Chatrapathi' remake… He made his presence in a stylish appeal by wearing a designer black suit!
Kartik Aaryan
The young and talented actor looked classy wearing a black-white suit and posed to cams with all smiles!
Bobby Deol
This ace actor needs no introduction… He also picked a classy white-black combo and shined on the red carpet!
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel
The Gadar Jodi also made their presence in their style best and looked great together after many years. Ameesha picked a golden lehenga while Sunny wore a classy brown suit!
Shahid Kapoor
Our dear Kabir Singh looked stylish wearing a black suit that featured a touch of golden work!
Varun Dhawan
Varun picked a casual yet stylish look by wearing a white shirt and teamed it with a tuxedo!
Ayushmann and Aparshakiti
Our dear Khurrama brothers rocked the show as hosts and sported in white-black suits that featured a shiny bow-tie!