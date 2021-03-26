Epilepsy Awareness Day or Purple Day –Together we can help
What is the significance of World Epilepsy Day?
The significance of World Epilepsy Day is to promote awareness of epilepsy; more than 130 nations are invited to celebrate this day, each year.
The Word Epilepsy is derived from?
The word Epilepsy is derived from Greek word, which means to be seized.
What is Epilepsy?
Epilepsy is a neurological disorder, where brain activity becomes abnormal, it causes seizures, individuals become unconscious for brief periods or they tend to behave violently and in an uncontrolled manner.
What are the causes for Epilepsy?
Some of the causes include
• Brain damage due to difficult birth • Severe blow to the head • Brain tumor • Infection of brain such as meningitis • Unknown causes
Do Epilepsy patients lose awareness?
Yes, sometimes people who develop epilepsy, lose awareness, it has been noticed in a few cases.
What Stats say about Epilepsy?
• One in hundred are estimated to have Epilepsy • About 65 million People have epilepsy • For 50% of the cases, the cause is unknown
What is Purple day?
On March 26th each year, people belonging to varied nations across the world are invited to adorn purple and host numerous events in support of epilepsy awareness.
Last year how many nations celebrated Purple day?
Previous year, more than 85 nations located in different continents have celebrated Purple Day.
Can Epilepsy affect anyone?
Epilepsy can affect anyone, if their brain is exposed to stimulus which is strong enough. So, be it male or female, irrespective of age and any race or ethnic background, everyone might be at risk.
How to diagnose Epilepsy?
There is no single test, which can prove whether one has epilepsy or not. Tests like EEG (electroencephalogram), here brain wave patterns are recorded, it can offer useful insights to doctors.
How Epilepsy is treated?
Epilepsy medicines are usually used to treat epilepsy. It is often referred as AEDs(anti-epileptic drugs. These medicines act on the brain and they try to stop or reduce seizures.
If Medicines do not work?
If epilepsy medicines do not work, there are other treatments which can help, they include
• Ketogenic Diet • Vagus nerve stimulation • Brain surgery • Deep brain stimulation • Trigeminal nerve stimulation