During early pregnancy, it's important to take care of yourself and avoid certain things to ensure a healthy pregnancy. Here are some key things to avoid
Smoking and Alcohol
Both can harm fetal development and increase the risk of miscarriage and birth defects
Certain Medications
Some over-the-counter and prescription medications can be harmful. Always consult your healthcare provider before taking any medication
Raw or Undercooked Foods
Avoid raw eggs, seafood, and meats to reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses
High-Caffeine Intake
Limit caffeine consumption, as excessive caffeine can increase the risk of miscarriage and low birth weight
Certain Fish
Avoid fish high in mercury, such as shark, swordfish, and king mackerel, as they can harm fetal development
Hot Tubs and Saunas
High temperatures can be dangerous during pregnancy, particularly in the first trimester
Stress
High levels of stress can affect both your health and the baby's development. Engage in relaxation techniques
Certain Activities
Avoid high-risk sports or activities that could lead to injury, such as skiing, scuba diving, or contact sports
Unpasteurized Products
Avoid unpasteurized dairy products and juices to reduce the risk of infections
Cat Litter
If you have a cat, avoid changing the litter box, as it can carry toxoplasmosis, which can harm the fetus