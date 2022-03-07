10 essential pieces of Jewelry for an Indian Bride
Maan tikka
Must have jewellery is Maang Tiakka, they are worn at the partying of your hair.
Necklace
An exquisite traditional necklace can work wonders on your appearance..
Earring
Earrings is must have for every bride, your earrings must compliment your necklace.
Bangles
Indian Brides are known for their choicest, richest ethnic bangles.
Rani Haar
RaaniHaar is a bold and standalone piece of jewelry and no Indian bride must miss a chance to don this regal chain of perfection on her big day
Waist band
Waistbands are the most sensuous pieces of wedding jewellery.
Antique ring
Antique rings in gold, they usually have large diamond or pearl in centre, and small rubies or emerald studded around them.
Anklet and toe ring
Anklet, paired with toe rings would do magic to your delicate feet.
Hand harness/hathphool
A hand harness is a beautiful piece of jewellery worn on the back of the palm.
Nose ring
A nose ring is most fabulous facial highlight of the traditional bride.