10 New Year Eve Parties in Hyderabad 2022

* Date: 31 Dec 2021 * Timings: 8:30 PM onwards * Venue: Country Club Main Lawns, Hyderabad * Entry fee: INR 799 onwards * What’s special: Numerous programmes followed by fireworks
Mysti5 NYE Blast
* Date: 31 Dec 2021 * Timings: 8 PM onwards * Venue: Begumpet Hockey Stadium, Uma Nagar, Begumpet, Hyderabad, Telangana * Entry fee: TBA * What’s special: Music by DJ Anndra and DJ Sonali Katyal
The Josh 2022 New Year Party
* Date: 31 Dec 2021 * Timings: 8 PM onwards * Venue: Shree Convention, 158A, 158 C, Dulapally Cross Road, Quthbullapur, Kompally, Hyderabad, Telangana * Entry fee: TBA * What’s special: Live performance by DJ Sharon’’
DeccanTrails
* Date: 31 Dec 2021 * Timings: 6 PM onwards * Venue: Deccan Trails, ABK Olbee Plaza, # 503, Rd Number 1, Opp: Care Hospital, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana * Entry fee: INR 500 onwards * What’s special: Food, drinks, and music
Sahasra New Year Gathering
* Date: 31 Dec 2021 * Timings: 8 PM onwards * Venue: Hyderabad, Telangana * Entry fee: INR 1,000 onwards * What’s special: Open air venue
Taj Banjara
* Date: 31 Dec 2021 – 1 Jan 2022 * Timings: 8 PM onwards * Venue: Taj Banjara, Hyderabad, Telangana * Entry Fee: TBA * What’s special: DJ Felix, Conjurer Ram, High Voltage Dance Group
Prism Club
* Date: 31st December 2021 – 1st January 2022 * Venue: Prism Club, Old Mumbai Hwy, Financial District, Gowlidoddy, Hyderabad * Entry Fee: INR 1,200 for two persons * What’s special: Popular DJs, deals on food and beverages
Trident
* Timings: 8 pm to 12:30 am * Venue: Hotel Trident, Madhapur, Jubilee Enclave * Entry fees: INR 4499 for stag entry, INR 7999 onwards for couple entry * What’s special: Premium beverages, unlimited food, lucky draw for trip to Bali for 2
Spoil
* Price for two: INR 1,100 * Location: 8-3-293/82/A/70, 4th Floor, Anshu Colours Building, Road No. 1, Opposite Chiranjeevi Blood & Eye Bank, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad