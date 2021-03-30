Best Cars Available in India below 7 Lakhs
Maruti Alto 800 - Rs 2.99-4.88 lakh* (Ex-showroom Price Delhi)
* Engine: 796 cc
* Mileage: 22.05 kmpl
* BHP: 40.3 to 47.3 BHP
* Transmission Manual: 8 Variants Available
Renault KWID-Rs.3.12 -5.31 lakh *(Ex-showroom Price Delhi)
* Engine: 799cc - 999c
* Mileage: 20.71 -22.3 kmpl
* BHP: 53.26-67.0 BHP
* Transmission Manual: 9 Variants Available (automatic 4)
Maruti S-Presso –Rs 3.70-5.18 lakh *(Ex-showroom Price Delhi)
* Engine: 998 cc
* Mileage: 21.4-21.7 kmpl
* BHP: 58.33-67.0 BHP
* Transmission Manual: 11 Variants Available (Automatic 3)
Maruti Celerio : Rs.4.53-5.78 lakh* (Ex-showroom Price Delhi)
* Engine: 998 cc
* Mileage: 21.63
* BHP: 58.33-67.04 BHP
* Transmission Manual: 8 Variants(4 Automatic)
Maruti Wagon R : Rs.4.65-6.18* (Ex-showroom Delhi)
* Engine: 998 cc -1197 cc
* Mileage: 20.52-21.79 kmpl
* BHP: 58.33-81.8 BHP
* Transmission Manual: 9 variants (5 Automatic)
Hyundai Santro : Rs :4.67 -6.35 Lakh*(Ex-showroom Delhi)
* Engine: 1086cc
* Mileage : 20.3 Kmpl
* BHP : 59.18 -68.07 BHP
* Transmission Manual: 6 Variants (3 Automatic variants)
Tata Tiago : 4.85-6.84 lakh*(Ex-showroom Price Delhi)
* Engine: 1199 cc
* Mileage: 23.84 KMPL
* BHP: 84.48 BHP
* Transmission Manual: 6 Variants (4 Automatic Variants)